Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Albertsons Companies Inc.’s current trading price is -3.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.88%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $18.28 and $22.65. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Defensive reached around 3.39 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.43 million over the last three months.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) currently has a stock price of $21.91. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $21.91 after opening at $21.70. The lowest recorded price for the day was $21.66 before it closed at $21.72.

The stock market performance of Albertsons Companies Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $22.65 on 09/09/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $18.28, recorded on 03/20/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.49B and boasts a workforce of 290000 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.63, with a change in price of +0.51. Similarly, Albertsons Companies Inc. recorded 4,572,496 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.38%.

How ACI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ACI stands at 5.53. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.86.

ACI Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Albertsons Companies Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 100.00%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 100.00%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 96.59% and 95.88%, respectively.

ACI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 5.64%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 3.79%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ACI has fallen by 9.00%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.58%.