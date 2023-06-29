WEN: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -4.60%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -5.56%. Over the last 30 days, the price of WEN has leaped by -2.88%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.44%.

At present, The Wendy’s Company (WEN) has a stock price of $21.59. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $21.5151 after an opening price of $21.45. The day’s lowest price was $21.33, and it closed at $21.47.

The Wendy’s Company experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $23.90 on 05/10/23 and the lowest value was $18.50 on 09/29/22.

52-week price history of WEN Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. The Wendy’s Company’s current trading price is -9.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.70%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$18.50 and $23.90. The The Wendy’s Company’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 0.61 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.67 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.57B and boasts a workforce of 4833 employees.

The Wendy’s Company: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating The Wendy’s Company as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 22.08, with a change in price of -0.81. Similarly, The Wendy’s Company recorded 2,847,446 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.64%.

WEN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WEN stands at 8.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 7.99.

WEN Stock Stochastic Average

The Wendy’s Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 8.99%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 14.29%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 13.49% and 9.99%, respectively.