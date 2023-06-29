Home  »  Industry   »  VTEX (VTEX) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases H...

VTEX (VTEX) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. VTEX’s current trading price is -12.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 80.45%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $2.66 and $5.48. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.94 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.51 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for VTEX (VTEX) is $4.80. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $4.88 after an opening price of $4.48. The stock briefly fell to $4.43 before ending the session at $4.47.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital

One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.

All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here.

Sponsored

VTEX experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $5.48 on 08/09/22 and the lowest value was $2.66 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

VTEX (VTEX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 855.50M and boasts a workforce of 1349 employees.

VTEX: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating VTEX as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.94, with a change in price of +0.03. Similarly, VTEX recorded 420,759 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.63%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VTEX stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

VTEX Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for VTEX over the last 50 days is 95.12%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 92.45%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 77.55% and 76.77%, respectively.

VTEX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 28.00% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 40.35%. The price of VTEX fallen by 20.91% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 7.38%.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

On Key

Related Posts

Facebook Twitter Google-plus Pinterest

About Company

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.

Quick Links

Categories

Copyright 2023 © All rights Reserved.