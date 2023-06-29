VTEX (VTEX) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. VTEX’s current trading price is -12.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 80.45%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $2.66 and $5.48. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.94 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.51 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for VTEX (VTEX) is $4.80. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $4.88 after an opening price of $4.48. The stock briefly fell to $4.43 before ending the session at $4.47.

VTEX experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $5.48 on 08/09/22 and the lowest value was $2.66 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

VTEX (VTEX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 855.50M and boasts a workforce of 1349 employees.

VTEX: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating VTEX as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.94, with a change in price of +0.03. Similarly, VTEX recorded 420,759 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.63%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VTEX stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

VTEX Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for VTEX over the last 50 days is 95.12%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 92.45%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 77.55% and 76.77%, respectively.

VTEX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 28.00% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 40.35%. The price of VTEX fallen by 20.91% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 7.38%.