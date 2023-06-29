Valvoline Inc. Inc. (VVV) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 10.47%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 11.53%. The price of VVV decreased -5.15% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.77%.

Valvoline Inc. (VVV) current stock price is $36.07. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $36.14 after opening at $35.95. The stock’s lowest point was $35.89 before it closed at $36.00.

Valvoline Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $39.67 on 05/11/23, and the lowest price during that time was $24.40, recorded on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of VVV Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Valvoline Inc.’s current trading price is -9.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 47.83%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $24.40 and $39.67. The Energy sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 2.48 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 2.46 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Valvoline Inc. (VVV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.44% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.99B and boasts a workforce of 8900 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 35.66, with a change in price of -0.41. Similarly, Valvoline Inc. recorded 2,205,127 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.12%.

VVV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VVV stands at 1.16. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.15.

VVV Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Valvoline Inc. over the past 50 days is 43.26%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 5.71%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 4.80% and 5.26%, respectively, over the past 20 days.