Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Union Pacific Corporation’s current trading price is -16.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.56%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $183.69 and $242.35 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.5 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.62 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) is $203.09. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $203.42 after an opening price of $203.04. The stock briefly fell to $201.64 before ending the session at $202.98.

Union Pacific Corporation experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $242.35 on 08/16/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $183.69 on 03/23/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 123.99B and boasts a workforce of 31471 employees.

Union Pacific Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Union Pacific Corporation as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 199.02, with a change in price of -10.32. Similarly, Union Pacific Corporation recorded 3,115,928 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.84%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UNP stands at 2.71. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.50.

UNP Stock Stochastic Average

Union Pacific Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 72.89%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 75.87%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 71.92% and 68.00%, respectively.

UNP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -1.92% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -3.25%. The price of UNP fallen by 5.17% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.27%.