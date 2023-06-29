UDR Inc. (UDR) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. UDR Inc.’s current trading price is -16.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.45%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $37.18 and $50.65. The company, active in the Real Estate sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.38 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 2.23 million observed over the last three months.

UDR Inc. (UDR) currently has a stock price of $42.18. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $42.565 after opening at $42.11. The lowest recorded price for the day was $41.76 before it closed at $42.21.

UDR Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $50.65 on 08/16/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $37.18 on 11/09/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

UDR Inc. (UDR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.93% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.30B and boasts a workforce of 1317 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for UDR Inc.

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating UDR Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 41.39, with a change in price of -2.23. Similarly, UDR Inc. recorded 2,380,331 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.02%.

How UDR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UDR stands at 1.44. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.33.

UDR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of UDR Inc. over the past 50 days is 72.09%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 68.31%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 65.44% and 56.38%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

UDR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 8.91%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 8.85%. Over the last 30 days, the price of UDR has fallen by 7.52%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.64%.