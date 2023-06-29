TWOU: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -36.84%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -33.56%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TWOU has fallen by 1.54%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.12%.

At present, 2U Inc. (TWOU) has a stock price of $3.96. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $3.96 after an opening price of $3.71. The day’s lowest price was $3.68, and it closed at $3.73.

2U Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $13.15 on 02/03/23 and the lowest value was $3.37 on 05/04/23.

52-week price history of TWOU Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. 2U Inc.’s current trading price is -69.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.51%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$3.37 and $13.15. The 2U Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Defensive, saw a trading volume of around 0.97 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.17 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

2U Inc. (TWOU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -39.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 329.59M and boasts a workforce of 3445 employees.

2U Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating 2U Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.20, with a change in price of -5.92. Similarly, 2U Inc. recorded 1,221,855 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -59.92%.

TWOU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TWOU stands at 1.86. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.86.

TWOU Stock Stochastic Average

2U Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 21.61%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 32.48%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 17.66% and 10.29%, respectively.