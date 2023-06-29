TPI Composites Inc. Inc. (TPIC) Price Performance: How to Use Technical Analysis to Make Trading Decisions

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -3.16%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 2.72%. The price of TPIC decreased -13.56% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.53%.

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) stock is currently valued at $9.82. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $9.8899 after opening at $9.17. The stock briefly dropped to $9.08 before ultimately closing at $9.11.

TPI Composites Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $25.05 on 08/11/22 and the lowest value was $8.46 on 10/25/22.

52-week price history of TPIC Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. TPI Composites Inc.’s current trading price is -60.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.08%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $8.46 and $25.05. The trading volume for the Industrials sector company’s shares reached about 0.93 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 0.98 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.01% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 442.10M and boasts a workforce of 13500 employees.

TPI Composites Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating TPI Composites Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.78, with a change in price of -4.16. Similarly, TPI Composites Inc. recorded 990,825 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -29.76%.

TPIC Stock Stochastic Average

Today, TPI Composites Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 24.31%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 31.44%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 14.40% and 7.14% respectively.