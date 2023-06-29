TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. TOP Financial Group Limited’s current trading price is -96.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 144.86%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.50 and $256.44 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 10.63 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.89 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) is $8.57. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $5.92 after an opening price of $5.92. The stock briefly fell to $5.65 before ending the session at $5.65.

TOP Financial Group Limited experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $256.44 on 04/28/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $3.50 on 02/13/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 71.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 198.03M and boasts a workforce of 11 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.81, with a change in price of +2.72. Similarly, TOP Financial Group Limited recorded 1,604,234 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +55.74%.

TOP Stock Stochastic Average

TOP Financial Group Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 1.29%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 43.48%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 16.87% and 7.63%, respectively.

TOP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 75.61% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 89.60%. The price of TOP leaped by -17.36% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 28.49%.