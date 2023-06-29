The Greenbrier Companies Inc. Inc. (GBX) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price gain of 20.79% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 17.46%. The price of GBX fallen by 47.59% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 25.70%.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) has a current stock price of $40.50. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $32.72 after opening at $32.28. The stock’s low for the day was $31.96, and it eventually closed at $32.48.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $39.52 on 06/29/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $23.80 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of GBX Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. The Greenbrier Companies Inc.’s current trading price is 2.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 70.20%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $23.80 and $39.52. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.81 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.35 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 27.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.03B and boasts a workforce of 14400 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 29.72, with a change in price of +7.92. Similarly, The Greenbrier Companies Inc. recorded 342,005 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +25.00%.

GBX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GBX stands at 1.28. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.04.

GBX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. over the last 50 days is at 90.61%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 89.58%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 91.64% and 89.02%, respectively.