The Future of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Analyzing ARDS

The current stock price for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) is $0.21. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $0.251 after opening at $0.24. It dipped to a low of $0.21 before ultimately closing at $0.24.

In terms of market performance, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $2.77 on 08/01/22, while the lowest value was $0.15 on 04/03/23.

52-week price history of ARDS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -92.34% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.53%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.15 and $2.77. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.7 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.48 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -45.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.73M and boasts a workforce of 37 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3409, with a change in price of -0.4590. Similarly, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 2,687,946 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -68.37%.

ARDS Stock Stochastic Average

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 13.78%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 0.70%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 13.46% and 19.46%, respectively.

ARDS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -82.01% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -79.39%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ARDS has fallen by 15.01%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -18.47%.