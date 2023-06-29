Southern Copper Corporation: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

The stock price for Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) currently stands at $70.68. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $71.48 after starting at $71.22. The stock’s lowest price was $70.09 before closing at $73.40.

Southern Copper Corporation saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $82.05 on 04/19/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $42.42 on 09/26/22.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

52-week price history of SCCO Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Southern Copper Corporation’s current trading price is -13.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 66.62%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $42.42 to $82.05. In the Basic Materials sector, the Southern Copper Corporation’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.34 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.15 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 54.26B and boasts a workforce of 15018 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Southern Copper Corporation

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Southern Copper Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 7 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 73.62, with a change in price of -5.43. Similarly, Southern Copper Corporation recorded 1,196,016 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.13%.

Examining SCCO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SCCO stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.77.

SCCO Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Southern Copper Corporation over the last 50 days is 34.61%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 55.60%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 72.09% and 74.48%, respectively.

SCCO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 17.04%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 15.75%. The price of SCCO fallen by 5.08% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.55%.