SHLS Stock: Exploring Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s Growth

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) currently has a stock price of $24.84. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $26.25 after opening at $25.68. The lowest recorded price for the day was $24.74 before it closed at $25.74.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $32.43 on 11/21/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $13.92 on 07/15/22.

52-week price history of SHLS Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s current trading price is -23.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 78.45%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $13.92 and $32.43. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.18 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.66 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.33B and boasts a workforce of 835 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Shoals Technologies Group Inc.

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Shoals Technologies Group Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 23.30, with a change in price of -1.52. Similarly, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. recorded 3,086,776 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.77%.

SHLS Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SHLS stands at 0.47. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.46.

SHLS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. over the last 50 days is at 80.60%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 51.93%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 62.20% and 53.78%, respectively.

SHLS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 0.69%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -0.56%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SHLS has fallen by 5.12%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.52%.