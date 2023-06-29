Rubicon Technologies Inc. Inc. (RBT) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price loss of -80.61% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -75.34%. The price of RBT leaped by -29.57% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -11.49%.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) has a current stock price of $0.35. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $0.3855 after opening at $0.3718. The stock’s low for the day was $0.3321, and it eventually closed at $0.38.

Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $10.50 on 07/29/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.25 on 06/06/23.

52-week price history of RBT Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -96.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.37%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.25 and $10.50. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.6 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 0.75 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -46.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 65.28M and boasts a workforce of 434 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6804, with a change in price of -1.3148. Similarly, Rubicon Technologies Inc. recorded 570,088 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -79.20%.

RBT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Rubicon Technologies Inc. over the last 50 days is at 17.11%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 22.43%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 26.08% and 28.46%, respectively.