RMTI’s Stock Swings: Riding the 2023 Wave of Ups and Downs

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 343.35%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 363.92%. The price of RMTI increased 88.28% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.67%.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) stock is currently valued at $4.50. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $4.7699 after opening at $4.38. The stock briefly dropped to $4.26 before ultimately closing at $4.23.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Rockwell Medical Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $4.93 on 06/05/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.84 on 11/09/22.

52-week price history of RMTI Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Rockwell Medical Inc.’s current trading price is -8.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 435.71%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.84 and $4.93. The Rockwell Medical Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 1.3 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.38 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 230.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 59.04M and boasts a workforce of 300 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.51, with a change in price of +2.50. Similarly, Rockwell Medical Inc. recorded 335,952 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +125.00%.

RMTI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RMTI stands at 0.74. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.49.

RMTI Stock Stochastic Average

Rockwell Medical Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 85.27%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 80.62%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 73.89% and 75.84%, respectively.