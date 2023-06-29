Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Range Resources Corporation’s current trading price is -21.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.58%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $22.61 and $36.38. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Energy reached around 3.02 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.16 million over the last three months.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) currently has a stock price of $28.62. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $28.78 after opening at $28.67. The lowest recorded price for the day was $28.15 before it closed at $28.53.

Range Resources Corporation’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $36.38 on 08/23/22, with the lowest value being $22.61 on 02/21/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.96B and boasts a workforce of 544 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Range Resources Corporation

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Range Resources Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 26.40, with a change in price of +4.19. Similarly, Range Resources Corporation recorded 4,875,697 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +17.15%.

How RRC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RRC stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.55.

RRC Stock Stochastic Average

Range Resources Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 74.02%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 84.00%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 76.72% and 69.65%, respectively.

RRC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 14.39%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 8.45%. Over the last 30 days, the price of RRC has leaped by -1.34%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.31%.