Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Quantum Corporation’s current trading price is -44.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.47%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.86 and $2.00. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 0.63 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.21 million over the last three months.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) current stock price is $1.11. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $1.13 after opening at $1.05. The stock’s lowest point was $1.05 before it closed at $1.04.

Quantum Corporation’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $2.00 on 01/31/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.86 on 03/17/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 111.83M and boasts a workforce of 850 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0909, with a change in price of -0.6900. Similarly, Quantum Corporation recorded 219,702 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -38.33%.

QMCO Stock Stochastic Average

Quantum Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 47.80%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 41.80%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 27.77% and 26.83%, respectively.

QMCO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 1.83%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -2.63%. The price of QMCO decreased -5.13% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.48%.