Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s current trading price is -64.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.45%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.14 and $10.70 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.13 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.58 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) is $3.85. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $3.76 after an opening price of $3.67. The stock briefly fell to $3.62 before ending the session at $3.76.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $10.70 on 07/13/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $3.14 on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.11B and boasts a workforce of 2377 employees.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.01, with a change in price of -2.18. Similarly, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC recorded 2,753,703 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -36.03%.

PSNY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 69.08%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 73.63%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 63.00% and 50.67%, respectively.

PSNY Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -27.59% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -18.02%. The price of PSNY fallen by 13.42% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 8.92%.