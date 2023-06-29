PENN Stock Update: PENN Entertainment Inc.’s Banking’s Market Struggles and Potential Opportunities

The stock price for PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) currently stands at $23.84. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $24.1699 after starting at $24.06. The stock’s lowest price was $23.665 before closing at $23.77.

PENN Entertainment Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $39.35 on 11/15/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $22.96 on 06/26/23.

52-week price history of PENN Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. PENN Entertainment Inc.’s current trading price is -39.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 3.85%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $22.96 and $39.35. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.65 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.66 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.77B and boasts a workforce of 21875 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for PENN Entertainment Inc.

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating PENN Entertainment Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 27.97, with a change in price of -10.53. Similarly, PENN Entertainment Inc. recorded 2,479,718 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -30.65%.

Examining PENN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PENN stands at 1.76. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.73.

PENN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, PENN Entertainment Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 10.03%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 20.28%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 22.46% and 19.76%, respectively.

PENN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -19.71%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -19.17%. The price of PENN leaped by -4.39% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.08%.