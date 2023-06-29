PCT Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

The present stock price for PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) is $10.33. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $9.78 after an opening price of $9.21. The stock briefly fell to $9.17 before ending the session at $9.73.

In terms of market performance, PureCycle Technologies Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $10.95 on 08/15/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $4.44 on 03/09/23.

52-week price history of PCT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -5.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 132.66%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $4.44 to $10.95. In the Industrials sector, the PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.79 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.84 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 54.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.60B and boasts a workforce of 177 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.88, with a change in price of +1.99. Similarly, PureCycle Technologies Inc. recorded 2,023,279 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +23.72%.

Examining PCT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PCT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.48.

PCT Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for PureCycle Technologies Inc. over the last 50 days is 99.81%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 99.73%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 85.10% and 76.22%, respectively.

PCT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 52.81% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 62.93%. The price of PCT fallen by 44.27% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 5.19%.