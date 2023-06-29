Livent Corporation (LTHM) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Livent Corporation’s current trading price is -27.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.47%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $18.26 and $36.38. The company, active in the Basic Materials sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.48 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 3.29 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for Livent Corporation (LTHM) is $26.38. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $26.83 after opening at $26.75. It dipped to a low of $26.15 before ultimately closing at $26.98.

Livent Corporation’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $36.38 on 09/09/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $18.26 on 01/03/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Livent Corporation (LTHM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 22.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.84B and boasts a workforce of 1350 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Livent Corporation

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Livent Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 23.48, with a change in price of -0.35. Similarly, Livent Corporation recorded 3,055,616 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.31%.

How LTHM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LTHM stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.16.

LTHM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Livent Corporation over the last 50 days is at 83.53%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 73.08%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 76.23% and 72.47%, respectively.

LTHM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 32.76% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 27.07%. Over the past 30 days, the price of LTHM has fallen by 10.38%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.79%.