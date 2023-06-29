Jupiter Wellness Inc.: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 10.58M Market Cap

Currently, the stock price of Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) is $0.38. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $0.395 after opening at $0.36. The stock touched a low of $0.36 before closing at $0.35.

Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $1.64 on 11/17/22, with the lowest value being $0.31 on 06/14/23.

52-week price history of JUPW Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s current trading price is -76.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.59%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.31 and $1.64. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.53 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.15 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.58M and boasts a workforce of 10 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4290, with a change in price of -0.2548. Similarly, Jupiter Wellness Inc. recorded 165,721 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -40.14%.

JUPW Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JUPW stands at 0.34. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

JUPW Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Jupiter Wellness Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 32.43%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 78.95%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 53.77% and 38.79%, respectively.

JUPW Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -50.62%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -51.02%. The price of JUPW fallen by 3.26% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.98%.