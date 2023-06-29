International Paper Company (IP) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. International Paper Company’s current trading price is -30.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.21%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $29.00 and $45.17. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.68 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.16 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of International Paper Company (IP) is currently priced at $31.39. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $31.61 after opening at $31.61. The day’s lowest price was $30.995 before the stock closed at $31.37.

International Paper Company’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $45.17 on 08/16/22 and a low of $29.00 for the same time frame on 06/01/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

International Paper Company (IP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.02B and boasts a workforce of 39000 employees.

International Paper Company: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating International Paper Company as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 34.25, with a change in price of -9.95. Similarly, International Paper Company recorded 3,109,448 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -24.07%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IP stands at 0.70. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.65.

IP Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for International Paper Company over the last 50 days is 30.91%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 70.69%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 72.95% and 70.00%, respectively.

IP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -9.37% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -10.10%. Over the past 30 days, the price of IP has fallen by 4.13%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.10%.