Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.: -50.14% Growth from 52-Week Low, Yet Analysts Divided

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $21.86 on 02/08/23 and the lowest value was $8.82 on 05/24/23.

52-week price history of ICPT Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -50.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.56%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $8.82 and $21.86. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.5 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.34 million over the past three months.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -21.19% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 461.83M and boasts a workforce of 341 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.63, with a change in price of -7.86. Similarly, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 1,140,023 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -41.90%.

Examining ICPT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ICPT stands at 4.96. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.32.

ICPT Stock Stochastic Average

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 19.67%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 28.76%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 45.79% and 59.81%, respectively.

ICPT Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -11.88%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -19.08%. The price of ICPT fallen by 6.24% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.16%.