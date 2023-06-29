How Macroeconomic Factors Affect Eversource Energy Inc. (ES) Price Performance

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -17.00%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -17.38%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ES has fallen by 1.31%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.30%.

At present, Eversource Energy (ES) has a stock price of $69.59. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $70.9442 after an opening price of $70.76. The day’s lowest price was $69.52, and it closed at $71.31.

Eversource Energy experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $94.41 on 08/18/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $67.79 on 05/30/23.

52-week price history of ES Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Eversource Energy’s current trading price is -26.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2.66%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$67.79 and $94.41. The Eversource Energy’s shares, which operate in the Utilities, saw a trading volume of around 2.24 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.89 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Eversource Energy (ES) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.44B and boasts a workforce of 9626 employees.

Eversource Energy: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Eversource Energy as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 75.53, with a change in price of -13.81. Similarly, Eversource Energy recorded 1,933,009 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.56%.

ES’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ES stands at 1.51. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.33.

ES Stock Stochastic Average

Eversource Energy’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 14.84%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 38.06%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 60.67% and 59.41%, respectively.