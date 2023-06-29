How Analyst Ratings Affect Hormel Foods Corporation Inc. (HRL) Price Performance

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -13.44% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -13.59%. The price of HRL fallen by 2.50% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.07%.

The present stock price for Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) is $39.43. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $40.08 after an opening price of $40.08. The stock briefly fell to $39.15 before ending the session at $40.49.

Hormel Foods Corporation saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $51.69 on 08/26/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $37.78 on 03/23/23.

52-week price history of HRL Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Hormel Foods Corporation’s current trading price is -23.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 4.38%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $37.78 and $51.69. The trading volume for the Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares reached about 2.26 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.27 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.58B and boasts a workforce of 20000 employees.

Hormel Foods Corporation: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Hormel Foods Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 40.83, with a change in price of -5.91. Similarly, Hormel Foods Corporation recorded 2,195,535 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.03%.

HRL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HRL stands at 0.43. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.43.

HRL Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Hormel Foods Corporation over the last 50 days is 38.67%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 37.67%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 59.58% and 66.38%, respectively.