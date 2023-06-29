Groupon Inc. Inc. (GRPN) Price Performance: A Guide to Technical Indicators

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -30.89% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -18.43%. The price of GRPN fallen by 11.68% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 23.28%.

Groupon Inc. (GRPN) has a current stock price of $5.93. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $6.00 after opening at $5.60. The stock’s low for the day was $5.49, and it eventually closed at $5.56.

The stock market performance of Groupon Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $14.85 on 08/09/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $2.89, recorded on 05/16/23.

52-week price history of GRPN Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Groupon Inc.’s current trading price is -60.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 105.19%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $2.89 and $14.85. The shares of the Communication Services sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.15 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 1.35 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Groupon Inc. (GRPN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 66.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 161.12M and boasts a workforce of 2904 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Groupon Inc.

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Groupon Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.04, with a change in price of -3.42. Similarly, Groupon Inc. recorded 1,245,450 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -36.58%.

GRPN Stock Stochastic Average

Groupon Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 88.37%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 81.40%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 64.81% and 59.69%, respectively.