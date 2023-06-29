Genworth Financial Inc. Inc. (GNW) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -7.37%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -7.02%. The price of GNW decreased -13.58% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.97%.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) stock is currently valued at $4.90. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $4.96 after opening at $4.96. The stock briefly dropped to $4.83 before ultimately closing at $5.01.

Genworth Financial Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $6.40 on 02/15/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $3.44 on 09/26/22.

52-week price history of GNW Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Genworth Financial Inc.’s current trading price is -23.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 42.44%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$3.44 and $6.40. The Genworth Financial Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 2.53 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 3.77 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.38B and boasts a workforce of 2500 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.55, with a change in price of -0.81. Similarly, Genworth Financial Inc. recorded 3,994,803 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.19%.

GNW’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GNW stands at 0.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.22.

GNW Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Genworth Financial Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 21.91%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 6.54%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 8.85% and 9.01%, respectively.