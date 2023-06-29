GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. GDS Holdings Limited’s current trading price is -67.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.81%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $8.41 and $35.10. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.85 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.27 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) currently stands at $11.25. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $11.38 after starting at $11.38. The stock’s lowest price was $11.0301 before closing at $11.72.

GDS Holdings Limited ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $35.10 on 07/01/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $8.41 on 10/31/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -41.19% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.16B and boasts a workforce of 2185 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.83, with a change in price of -14.57. Similarly, GDS Holdings Limited recorded 1,200,969 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -56.43%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GDS stands at 2.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.76.

GDS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for GDS Holdings Limited over the last 50 days is 20.52%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 39.81%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 44.86% and 45.94%, respectively.

GDS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -45.44%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -41.89%. The price of GDS fallen by 10.73% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.78%.