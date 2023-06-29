FSM’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Performance

The current stock price for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is $3.14. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $3.15 after opening at $3.09. It dipped to a low of $3.075 before ultimately closing at $3.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $4.20 on 04/13/23, and the lowest price during that time was $2.05, recorded on 09/26/22.

52-week price history of FSM Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s current trading price is -25.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 53.17%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $2.05 and $4.20. The Basic Materials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.65 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 3.05 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 907.55M.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.51, with a change in price of -0.56. Similarly, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. recorded 3,195,112 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.09%.

FSM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. over the last 50 days is at 10.75%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 16.39%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 13.11% and 12.39%, respectively.

FSM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -16.27% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -20.71%. Over the past 30 days, the price of FSM has leaped by -3.38%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.28%.