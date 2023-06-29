Home  »  News   »  FREYR Battery (FREY) Stock: Navigating Market High...

FREYR Battery (FREY) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. FREYR Battery’s current trading price is -55.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.77%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $6.20 and $16.94 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.22 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.09 million over the last three months.

FREYR Battery saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $16.94 on 10/06/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $6.20 on 05/02/23.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital

One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.

All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here.

Sponsored

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

FREYR Battery (FREY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.08B and boasts a workforce of 212 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.77, with a change in price of -1.90. Similarly, FREYR Battery recorded 2,177,221 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.11%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FREY stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

FREY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, FREYR Battery’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 77.58%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 61.38%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 56.43% and 38.01%, respectively.

FREY Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -13.02% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -15.55%. The price of FREY fallen by 3.99% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.17%.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

On Key

Related Posts

Facebook Twitter Google-plus Pinterest

About Company

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.

Quick Links

Categories

Copyright 2023 © All rights Reserved.