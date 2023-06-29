FREYR Battery (FREY) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. FREYR Battery’s current trading price is -55.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.77%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $6.20 and $16.94 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.22 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.09 million over the last three months.

FREYR Battery saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $16.94 on 10/06/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $6.20 on 05/02/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

FREYR Battery (FREY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.08B and boasts a workforce of 212 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.77, with a change in price of -1.90. Similarly, FREYR Battery recorded 2,177,221 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.11%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FREY stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

FREY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, FREYR Battery’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 77.58%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 61.38%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 56.43% and 38.01%, respectively.

FREY Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -13.02% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -15.55%. The price of FREY fallen by 3.99% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.17%.