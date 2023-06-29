Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Franklin Resources Inc.’s current trading price is -22.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.84%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $20.24 and $34.37. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Financial reached around 2.47 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.86 million over the last three months.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) current stock price is $26.68. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $26.76 after opening at $26.76. The stock’s lowest point was $26.455 before it closed at $26.65.

Franklin Resources Inc.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $34.37 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value being $20.24 on 10/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.71B and boasts a workforce of 9200 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 27.03, with a change in price of -7.14. Similarly, Franklin Resources Inc. recorded 3,225,857 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.11%.

How BEN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BEN stands at 0.89. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.89.

BEN Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Franklin Resources Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 60.82%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 77.50%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 69.55% and 58.91%, respectively.

BEN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 1.14%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -0.63%. The price of BEN increased 8.41% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.10%.