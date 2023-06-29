Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Forge Global Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -78.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 121.82%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.10 and $11.45 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.94 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.59 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) currently stands at $2.44. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $2.44 after starting at $2.20. The stock’s lowest price was $2.16 before closing at $2.21.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Forge Global Holdings Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $11.45 on 06/29/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $1.10 on 05/19/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 53.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 430.68M and boasts a workforce of 315 employees.

Forge Global Holdings Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Forge Global Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.66, with a change in price of +0.41. Similarly, Forge Global Holdings Inc. recorded 465,606 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +20.20%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FRGE stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

FRGE Stock Stochastic Average

Forge Global Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 100.00%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 100.00%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 85.87% and 83.87%, respectively.

FRGE Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 41.04%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 60.53%. The price of FRGE fallen by 82.09% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.49%.