Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Flex Ltd.’s current trading price is -2.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 95.60%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $13.63 and $27.32 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.0 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 4.36 million over the last three months.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) stock is currently valued at $26.66. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $26.68 after opening at $26.36. The stock briefly dropped to $26.26 before ultimately closing at $26.46.

Flex Ltd. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $27.32 on 06/20/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $13.63 on 07/05/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 23.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.03B and boasts a workforce of 172108 employees.

Flex Ltd.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Flex Ltd. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 23.20, with a change in price of +2.32. Similarly, Flex Ltd. recorded 4,457,873 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.53%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FLEX stands at 0.72. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.69.

FLEX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Flex Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 91.62%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 71.43%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 60.46% and 60.33%, respectively.

FLEX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 24.23%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 24.12%. The price of FLEX increased 2.89% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.19%.