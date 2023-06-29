Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s current trading price is -49.51% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.33%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $48.57 and $105.16. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.31 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 5.19 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) is $53.10. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $53.11 after opening at $52.52. The stock touched a low of $52.12 before closing at $52.42.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $105.16 on 08/03/22, and the lowest price during that time was $48.57, recorded on 03/24/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 31.51B and boasts a workforce of 69000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

As of right now, 16 analysts are rating Fidelity National Information Services Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 57.53, with a change in price of -24.71. Similarly, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. recorded 6,008,748 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -31.76%.

How FIS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FIS stands at 0.74. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.51.

FIS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. over the past 50 days is 15.98%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 25.60%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 12.91% and 9.78%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

FIS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -21.74%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -20.65%. The price of FIS leaped by -2.50% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.97%.