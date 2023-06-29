Fastenal Company (FAST) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Fastenal Company’s current trading price is -0.88% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.77%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $43.73 and $58.58. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.21 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 3.11 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for Fastenal Company (FAST) is $58.06. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $58.64 after opening at $58.45. It dipped to a low of $57.80 before ultimately closing at $58.46.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The market performance of Fastenal Company has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $58.58 on 06/28/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $43.73, recorded on 10/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Fastenal Company (FAST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 33.55B and boasts a workforce of 20262 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Fastenal Company

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Fastenal Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 53.74, with a change in price of +2.77. Similarly, Fastenal Company recorded 3,105,725 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.01%.

How FAST’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FAST stands at 0.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.06.

FAST Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Fastenal Company over the past 50 days is 90.87%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 89.97%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 94.30% and 90.66%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

FAST Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 22.70% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 21.57%. Over the past 30 days, the price of FAST has fallen by 5.26%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.73%.