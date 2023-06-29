Euronav NV (EURN) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Euronav NV’s current trading price is -22.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 54.49%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $9.76 and $19.50 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.05 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.59 million over the last three months.

At present, Euronav NV (EURN) has a stock price of $15.08. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $14.98 after an opening price of $14.90. The day’s lowest price was $14.71, and it closed at $14.77.

The market performance of Euronav NV’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $19.50 on 12/05/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $9.76 on 07/06/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Euronav NV (EURN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.30% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.98B and boasts a workforce of 2946 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.71, with a change in price of -0.95. Similarly, Euronav NV recorded 1,587,562 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.92%.

EURN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Euronav NV’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 11.38%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 17.51%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 9.63% and 12.87%, respectively.

EURN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -4.71%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -6.85%. Over the last 30 days, the price of EURN has fallen by 1.80%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.14%.