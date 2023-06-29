EBET Inc. (EBET) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. EBET Inc.’s current trading price is -95.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.07%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.12 and $2.85. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.98 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.25 million over the last 3 months.

The market performance of EBET Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $2.85 on 06/29/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.12 on 06/22/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

EBET Inc. (EBET) has experienced a quarterly decline of -66.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.88M and boasts a workforce of 37 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3679, with a change in price of -0.8000. Similarly, EBET Inc. recorded 1,354,972 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -86.02%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EBET stands at 1.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.50.

EBET Stock Stochastic Average

Today, EBET Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 3.16%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 4.46%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 6.73% and 7.01% respectively.

EBET Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -79.39%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -74.00%. The price of EBET leaped by -44.70% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.10%.