DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s current trading price is -40.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.64%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $9.99 and $23.44. The company, active in the Real Estate sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.16 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.86 million observed over the last three months.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) currently has a stock price of $13.85. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $13.86 after opening at $13.07. The lowest recorded price for the day was $12.97 before it closed at $13.06.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $23.44 on 08/16/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $9.99 on 03/24/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.14% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.28B and boasts a workforce of 300 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.37, with a change in price of -1.55. Similarly, DigitalBridge Group Inc. recorded 1,769,788 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.06%.

How DBRG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DBRG stands at 8.37. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 8.37.

DBRG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of DigitalBridge Group Inc. over the past 50 days is 82.04%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 66.89%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 48.32% and 44.03%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

DBRG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 26.60%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 25.00%. Over the last 30 days, the price of DBRG has fallen by 12.15%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.29%.