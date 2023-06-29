Company’s Banking Stock: Dissecting a 25.45% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid Growth

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) current stock price is $6.90. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $7.125 after opening at $7.01. The stock’s lowest point was $6.84 before it closed at $7.19.

Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $7.41 on 06/23/23, with the lowest value being $3.61 on 12/19/22.

52-week price history of NTCO Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s current trading price is -6.88% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 91.14%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $3.61 and $7.41. The Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.22 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.19 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 25.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.79B.

Analysts’ Ratings For Natura &Co Holding S.A.

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Natura &Co Holding S.A. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.43, with a change in price of +1.28. Similarly, Natura &Co Holding S.A. recorded 1,086,006 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +22.78%.

NTCO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Natura &Co Holding S.A. over the last 50 days is at 84.80%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 76.06%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 87.17% and 92.00%, respectively.

NTCO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 59.35%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 56.46%. The price of NTCO increased 25.68% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.03%.