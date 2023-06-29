Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Cipher Mining Inc.’s current trading price is -14.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 643.84%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.38 and $3.32. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.87 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 1.27 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) is $2.84. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $2.95 after opening at $2.88. The stock touched a low of $2.775 before closing at $2.90.

Cipher Mining Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $3.32 on 04/14/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.38 on 12/29/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 29.09% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 757.71M and boasts a workforce of 26 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.19, with a change in price of +0.96. Similarly, Cipher Mining Inc. recorded 1,389,094 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +52.22%.

How CIFR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CIFR stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

CIFR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Cipher Mining Inc. over the last 50 days is at 70.81%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 60.27%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 66.39% and 67.19%, respectively.

CIFR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 407.14%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 459.39%. The price of CIFR fallen by 15.92% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.71%.