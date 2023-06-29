China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s current trading price is -96.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -4.26%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.40 and $9.65. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.75 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 5.15 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) currently stands at $0.38. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.4021 after starting at $0.4021. The stock’s lowest price was $0.371 before closing at $0.41.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $9.65 on 03/01/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.40 on 06/28/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -90.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.42M and boasts a workforce of 885 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.7729, with a change in price of -3.6800. Similarly, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. recorded 3,432,956 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -90.64%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CJJD stands at 1.63. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CJJD Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. over the last 50 days is 0.35%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 2.38%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 2.34% and 3.43%, respectively.

CJJD Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -89.25%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -90.27%. The price of CJJD leaped by -48.05% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -19.12%.