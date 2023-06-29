Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Caterpillar Inc.’s current trading price is -8.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 51.58%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $160.60 and $266.04. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.83 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.19 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) has a stock price of $243.43. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $242.05 after an opening price of $239.29. The day’s lowest price was $237.86, and it closed at $241.87.

Caterpillar Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $266.04 on 01/27/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $160.60 on 09/27/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 126.82B and boasts a workforce of 109100 employees.

Caterpillar Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Caterpillar Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 227.80, with a change in price of -3.42. Similarly, Caterpillar Inc. recorded 3,154,824 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.38%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CAT stands at 2.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.37.

CAT Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Caterpillar Inc. over the last 50 days is 86.02%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 85.40%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 80.99% and 75.57%, respectively.

CAT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 1.62%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 0.12%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CAT has fallen by 15.97%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.57%.