BTU’s 52-Week Rollercoaster: From $17.42 to $32.89 – What’s Next for Investors?

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) current stock price is $21.80. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $21.00 after opening at $20.91. The stock’s lowest point was $20.5093 before it closed at $20.87.

Peabody Energy Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $32.89 on 11/30/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $17.42 on 07/06/22.

52-week price history of BTU Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Peabody Energy Corporation’s current trading price is -33.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.14%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $17.42 and $32.89. Shares of the company, which operates in the Energy sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.14 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.43 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.04B and boasts a workforce of 5500 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 23.65, with a change in price of -5.85. Similarly, Peabody Energy Corporation recorded 3,870,107 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.09%.

BTU Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BTU stands at 0.10. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.09.

BTU Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Peabody Energy Corporation over the last 50 days is presently at 50.00%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 95.74%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 87.79% and 83.72%, respectively.

BTU Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -17.49%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -25.85%. The price of BTU increased 17.84% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.40%.