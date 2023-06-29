Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Bowlero Corp.’s current trading price is -34.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.15%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $9.90 and $17.45. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.26 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.76 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) is currently priced at $11.40. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $11.50 after opening at $11.42. The day’s lowest price was $11.27 before the stock closed at $11.30.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Bowlero Corp. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $17.45 on 03/09/23 and the lowest value was $9.90 on 06/30/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -32.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.97B and boasts a workforce of 2965 employees.

Bowlero Corp.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Bowlero Corp. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.14, with a change in price of -2.98. Similarly, Bowlero Corp. recorded 1,730,944 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.76%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BOWL stands at 14.67. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 14.61.

BOWL Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Bowlero Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 7.42%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 10.72%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 10.24% and 14.85% respectively.

BOWL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -15.43% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -11.56%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BOWL has leaped by -1.30%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.73%.