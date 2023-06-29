Blink Charging Co.: Analyzing BLNK Stock Trends

Blink Charging Co.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $26.95 on 08/15/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $5.32 on 06/28/23.

52-week price history of BLNK Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Blink Charging Co.’s current trading price is -78.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.95%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $5.32 and $26.95. The Industrials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.23 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.09 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -23.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 373.66M and boasts a workforce of 564 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.86, with a change in price of -9.31. Similarly, Blink Charging Co. recorded 2,348,344 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -62.07%.

BLNK Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BLNK stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

BLNK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Blink Charging Co. over the past 50 days is 14.80%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 21.77%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 7.95% and 5.22%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

BLNK Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -48.13%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -48.81%. The price of BLNK decreased -17.30% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.52%.