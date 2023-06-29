Beazer Homes USA Inc.: Rising 9.68% from 52-Week Low, Can the Stock Stay Afloat?

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) stock is currently valued at $27.30. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $27.73 after opening at $25.48. The stock briefly dropped to $25.32 before ultimately closing at $24.64.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $24.89 on 06/28/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $9.47 on 10/21/22.

52-week price history of BZH Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Beazer Homes USA Inc.’s current trading price is 9.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 188.28%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $9.47 and $24.89. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.02 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.29 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 84.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 867.32M and boasts a workforce of 1129 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.02, with a change in price of +9.98. Similarly, Beazer Homes USA Inc. recorded 296,211 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +57.62%.

Examining BZH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BZH stands at 0.99. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.99.

BZH Stock Stochastic Average

Beazer Homes USA Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 96.11%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 94.41%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 92.86% and 87.26%, respectively.

BZH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 113.95%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 110.49%. The price of BZH increased 31.12% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 17.77%.