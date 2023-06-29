AXP’s Stock Performance: A Year of Mixed Fortunes & Market Shifts

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 14.91% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 15.48%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AXP has fallen by 7.98%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.11%.

The current stock price for American Express Company (AXP) is $169.78. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $169.87 after opening at $167.26. It dipped to a low of $167.195 before ultimately closing at $168.19.

American Express Company’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $182.15 on 02/14/23, with the lowest value being $130.65 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of AXP Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. American Express Company’s current trading price is -6.79% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.95%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $130.65 and $182.15. The shares of the Financial sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 2.29 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 3.12 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

American Express Company (AXP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 125.93B and boasts a workforce of 77300 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for American Express Company

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating American Express Company as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 164.90, with a change in price of -3.35. Similarly, American Express Company recorded 3,207,381 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.93%.

AXP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AXP stands at 6.30. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.58.

AXP Stock Stochastic Average

American Express Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 76.40%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 65.06%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 60.65% and 62.42%, respectively.