Avantor Inc. (AVTR) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Avantor Inc.’s current trading price is -40.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.93%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $17.91 and $32.76. The company, active in the Basic Materials sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.96 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 6.3 million observed over the last three months.

Avantor Inc. (AVTR) currently has a stock price of $19.51. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $19.63 after opening at $19.60. The lowest recorded price for the day was $19.225 before it closed at $19.57.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The market performance of Avantor Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $32.76 on 07/28/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $17.91, recorded on 10/28/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Avantor Inc. (AVTR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.93B and boasts a workforce of 14500 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 21.29, with a change in price of -5.37. Similarly, Avantor Inc. recorded 6,798,678 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.58%.

How AVTR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AVTR stands at 1.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.15.

AVTR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Avantor Inc. over the last 50 days is at 41.86%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 41.71%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 39.25% and 40.97%, respectively.

AVTR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -7.49%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -5.01%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AVTR has leaped by -5.52%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.01%.