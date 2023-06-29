Autolus Therapeutics plc’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) has a current stock price of $2.41. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $2.6314 after opening at $2.59. The stock’s low for the day was $2.41, and it eventually closed at $2.58.

Autolus Therapeutics plc’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $3.79 on 08/15/22, and the lowest price during that time was $1.60, recorded on 12/12/22.

52-week price history of AUTL Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Autolus Therapeutics plc’s current trading price is -36.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.63%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $1.60 and $3.79. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.02 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.68 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 37.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 448.28M and boasts a workforce of 399 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.21, with a change in price of +0.34. Similarly, Autolus Therapeutics plc recorded 651,824 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.43%.

AUTL Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AUTL stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

AUTL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Autolus Therapeutics plc over the past 50 days is 43.48%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 0.00%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 12.46% and 12.25%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

AUTL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 26.84% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 29.22%. The price of AUTL leaped by -14.84% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -16.32%.